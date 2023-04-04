Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,594,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.98. 445,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,083. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $293.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.