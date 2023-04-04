Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $422.30.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

