Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

MGV stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.21. 40,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

