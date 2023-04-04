Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.