Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 2,518,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,413. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

