Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.86. The company had a trading volume of 139,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,191. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.45. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

