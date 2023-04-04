Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 98,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 43,341 shares.The stock last traded at $69.25 and had previously closed at $69.10.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

