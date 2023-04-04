Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.