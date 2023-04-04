Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 240,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

