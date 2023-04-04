Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.20 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $49.20 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00061697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,434,180,058 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

