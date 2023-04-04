VeraBank N.A. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.