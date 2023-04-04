VeraBank N.A. Has $581,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

NYSE HCA opened at $265.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

