VeraBank N.A. Invests $210,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $348.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.64 and its 200-day moving average is $339.79. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $416.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

