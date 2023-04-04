VeraBank N.A. Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,988,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,329,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $249.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

