Verge (XVG) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.03 million and $1.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,779.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00332603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00564252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00457592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,531,063 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,531,088 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

