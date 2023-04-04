Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 7,725 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 350,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

