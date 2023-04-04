Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.37% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEWJ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1,543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 133,386 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,509,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 481,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWJ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. 4,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,997. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

