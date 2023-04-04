Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

