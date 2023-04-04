Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

