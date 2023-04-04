Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after buying an additional 1,874,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $19,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,028. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

