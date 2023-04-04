Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 191,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

