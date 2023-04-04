Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 754,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,761. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.