Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 20,795 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,795 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 6.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.68% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AVEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,262. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

