Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 6,754,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

