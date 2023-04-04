Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 751 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,938. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.