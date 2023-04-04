Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 829 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,406. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

