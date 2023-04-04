Verum Partners LLC Invests $3.80 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 4.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.