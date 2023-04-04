Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 545,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 706,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

