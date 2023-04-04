Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $169.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.23.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

