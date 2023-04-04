Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 2,832,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

