Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.49).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 89.23 ($1.11). 61,867,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,238,445. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.30 ($1.64). The company has a market cap of £24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.30.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.