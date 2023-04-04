Vow Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $444.11 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001943 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $444.11 million and $491,645.18 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,696,151 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars.

