Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 7% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $97.77 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00012895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,893.67 or 1.00003407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.64080305 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $10,441,769.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

