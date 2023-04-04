Wall Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 578,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

