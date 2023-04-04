Wall Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 212,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,371. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

