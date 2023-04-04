Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Down 7.5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.46. 120,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 559,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

About Wallbox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.