Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 10,229,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,408,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

