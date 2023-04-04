Wallington Asset Management LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.84. 282,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,455. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,677.35, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

