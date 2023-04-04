Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 223,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,156. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

