Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $147.16. 2,293,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

