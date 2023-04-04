Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11. Walmart also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.06.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. 5,904,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,129. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $396.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

