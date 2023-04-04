Watsco Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO.B stock opened at $318.53 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $232.59 and a 52-week high of $320.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.61.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.