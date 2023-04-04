Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.45

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $14.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $320.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.17. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $343.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 148,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.