Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. 365,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

