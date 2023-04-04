Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 820 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Intel stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. 21,897,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,760,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.