Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 9,527,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,024,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

