West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading Down 12.5%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 248,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 94,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price target on shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.78.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

