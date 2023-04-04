Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.32% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

