Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

