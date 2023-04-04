Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,542. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

